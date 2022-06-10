Helena Babe Ruth Baseball 10-year-olds convey resilience

HELENA — This week, Helena’s Babe Ruth Baseball Association has been wrapping up their season with their Helena City Tournament. The tournament is a double elimination style tournament. Prior to the tournament, the teams play 10-15 league games that determine their rank entering the tournament.

“I think it's important to have a double elimination in all levels. It's just fun to have so many kids in our community, get out and do an organized sport and participate with each other and learn how to be team players and, and do the best they can and give them that second chance. If they, you know, lose one game, they have a chance to go out and try their best to win another one,” Tyson Blaz, HBRBA coach said.

Blaz’s team of 10 year olds wrapped up their season Thursday night after losing their second game. Based on their gleeful “no more baseball” chants, the team didn’t seem to mind.

Some of the team’s favorite moments happened on the diamond. Kooper Call’s favorite memory was crossing home plate after landing a bunt, and Deacon Blaz’s favorite moment was having five homers during the tournament.

But for most of the team, their favorite memories came from simply being around their teammates in the dugout.

Tai Woods recalls stealing sunflower seeds from his teammates throughout the season, dill pickle seemed to be the teams’ favorite flavor.

Brenner Sark said though he’s happy baseball is over, he will miss “seeing the guys.”

Blaz hopes the team takes away how important having fun and working hard is.

“Kids are resilient. You know, they aren't my team never got down on themselves. They kept fighting hard and they played hard. And it was fun to see kids that do not give up on themselves and persevere and try to do their best and try to win every game. So it's fun seeing that out of 10-year-olds”.

The Helena City Tournament wraps up on Saturday.

