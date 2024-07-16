Hamilton native Hunter Omlid selected by Colorado Rockies in MLB Draft

MISSOULA — Hamilton native Hunter Omlid was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday. The Rockies used the third pick of the round (588th overall) to select the 6-foot-2, right-handed pitcher.

Omlid to the Mile High City 🏔️



Congrats to Hunter Omlid on being drafted to the Colorado Rockies!#MLBU /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/VI8rjYDR8j — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) July 16, 2024

Omlid threw 37.2 innings across 20 games this spring to close out his college career at Arizona State. He struck out 54 hitters while giving up 36 hits, 28 earned runs and 19 walks to finish with a 6.69 ERA. His best outing was an 11-strikeout, two-hit win in 5.1 innings of work against Utah Valley.

Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Omlid also played at Boise State in 2020, Central Arizona in 2021 and Grand Canyon in 2022-23. He was an honorable mention All-American while at Central Arizona, where he went 13-1 with a 3.31 ERA in 89.2 innings of work. He struck out 97 batters and walked 23 for the 51-9 Vaqueros.

At Grand Canyon, he appeared in 10 games with a 3.7 ERA in 2022 and nine games with a 5.02 ERA in 2023.

Omlid played Class A American Legion baseball for the Bitterroot Red Sox while in high school at Hamilton. He was a two-time all-state pitcher for the Red Sox, who won state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was also a three-time all-state basketball player at Hamilton.