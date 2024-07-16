Watch Now
More SportsBaseball

Actions

Hamilton native Hunter Omlid selected by Colorado Rockies in MLB Draft

Hunter Omlid
Dominic Duarte/Boise State Athletics
Hamilton native Hunter Omlid pitches for Boise State's baseball team. After Boise State shut down its baseball program over the summer, Omlid currently attends Central Arizona College and will suit up at Grand Canyon University in the fall of 2021.
Hunter Omlid
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jul 16, 2024

MISSOULA — Hamilton native Hunter Omlid was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday. The Rockies used the third pick of the round (588th overall) to select the 6-foot-2, right-handed pitcher.

Omlid threw 37.2 innings across 20 games this spring to close out his college career at Arizona State. He struck out 54 hitters while giving up 36 hits, 28 earned runs and 19 walks to finish with a 6.69 ERA. His best outing was an 11-strikeout, two-hit win in 5.1 innings of work against Utah Valley.

Prior to joining the Sun Devils, Omlid also played at Boise State in 2020, Central Arizona in 2021 and Grand Canyon in 2022-23. He was an honorable mention All-American while at Central Arizona, where he went 13-1 with a 3.31 ERA in 89.2 innings of work. He struck out 97 batters and walked 23 for the 51-9 Vaqueros.

At Grand Canyon, he appeared in 10 games with a 3.7 ERA in 2022 and nine games with a 5.02 ERA in 2023.

Omlid played Class A American Legion baseball for the Bitterroot Red Sox while in high school at Hamilton. He was a two-time all-state pitcher for the Red Sox, who won state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was also a three-time all-state basketball player at Hamilton.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state