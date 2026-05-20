Great Falls Voyagers welcome fans back for new Pioneer League season

GREAT FALLS — Tuesday marked the start of a new season for the Pioneer League's Great Falls Voyagers, as fans were welcomed back to Voyagers Stadium for opening day.

"Kicking off here in Great Falls, the way it's meant to be," Voyagers president Scott Reasoner said Tuesday at the ballpark.

Opening day begins a season-starting six-game home stand for Great Falls, which features three-game sets against Glacier and Idaho Falls.

Reasoner said there's a good deal to look forward to this summer.

"Incredible competitive baseball and family friendly entertainment every night," Reasoner said.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Great Falls Voyagers welcome fans back for new season on Pioneer League opening day

Part of that, Reasoner said, is a new promotion the team is offering.

"If you've got kids, bring them on out to the stadium. Twelve and under is free every game," Reasoner said. "Stop at the box office and get your free ticket."

The Voyagers are the first team to offer a promotion like that, Reasoner said.

"I'm really excited for that kids-free promotion," Reasoner said.

Fans at the ballpark on Tuesday already were taking advantage of it.

"I've been coming here a while and my grandma used to have to pay for (my brother and I) a lot," Liam Draper, a young fan, said. "I'm just glad that we just got in for free. I just love baseball, (my brother) does too. So we just love watching them play."

Another promotion Reasoner said he is excited for this season is making a return.

"Brunch and baseball — 11:30 a.m. starts on Sunday," Reasoner said. "If you haven't been out to a brunch and baseball, give it a try. It's one of the best events all year long."

The Voyagers play in Great Falls through Sunday to begin the new Pioneer League season.

