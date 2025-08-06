Great Falls Voyagers to honor hall of fame pitcher Pedro Martinez during Pioneer League game Aug. 23

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers will honor National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez during their baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Centene Stadium.

Martinez is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Martinez played for the Pioneer League team then known as the Great Falls Dodgers during his rookie year in 1990. He was a Pioneer League top prospect that year with a 3.62 ERA over 77 innings and 14 starts.

Great Falls Voyagers

Martinez went on to become one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, winning three Cy Young Awards and helping the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years.

“Playing for the Great Falls Dodgers was a pivotal time in my early career,” Martinez stated. “The team helped me understand the game and grow as a player. I sharpened my pitching skills and experienced moments that shaped the way I approached baseball for the rest of my career.”

Arriving in Great Falls at just 18 years old from the Dominican Republic was a culture shock for Martinez. His host family, teammates, and coaches were instrumental in easing his transition to life in pro baseball during his stay, helping him navigate the great state of Montana and learn English.

Scouts and coaches quickly recognized his talent, and he rose through the ranks to pitch in the major leagues, including stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Festivities for the evening's baseball game will include an unveiling of a new mural commemorating Martinez, a youth throwback jersey t-shirt giveaway for the first kids in the stadium, a city proclamation for Pedro Martinez Day, and a ceremonial first pitch from the legend himself.

The Voyagers will take on the Billings Mustangs that evening, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the game starting at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.gfvoyagers.com or the ballpark's main office.

