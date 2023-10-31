Great Falls Voyagers name Sean Repay manager ahead for 2024 season

(Editors Note: Great Falls Voyagers press release)

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers have named Sean Repay manager for the 2024 Pioneer League baseball season.

Most recently, Repay was with Division I Coppin State as associate head coach. He helped the Eagles win a 2022 MAC championship. During the 2020-2021 college season, Repay led Dawson Community College in Glendive to its first NCAA Regional in 12 years.

In 2017, Repay accepted the managerial job for the Bismarck Larks of the Northwoods League. In his three seasons he accumulated 100 wins, had eight MLB draft picks, and 20 players moved on to play professional baseball.

Repay has coached at every level of college baseball during his career. Repay's first stint as a professional manager came in the Pecos League in 2014 with the Bisbee Blue. His journey continued as the

bullpen coach for the Gary Southshore Railcats of the American Association in 2015 and as the pitching coach for the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League in 2016.

After Repay's playing career, he became the pitching coach at Division Il Dominican College in New York. During the 2013 season he became an associate scout with the Baltimore Orioles organization while coaching at University of Antelope Valley in California.

Repay played college ball at Division III Loras College in Dubuque, lowa. After graduating from Loras in 2008, Repay went to play independent ball as a pitcher with the Desert Valley Mountain Lions of the Continental League. He also had stints in the North American League with the Lake County Fielders in 2010 and the McAllen Thunder in 2011.