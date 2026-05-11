GREAT FALLS — A new Pioneer League baseball season gets underway next week, and the Great Falls Voyagers held their annual media day Monday at Voyagers Stadium to get set up for the new campaign.

"We got a good group, I'm excited to ... show this team to ... the community here in the ballpark when we get going," Voyagers field manager Sean Repay said.

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Great Falls Voyagers host annual media day on Monday

The Voyagers welcome back a core of players from last year's team, including outfielder Tommy Specht, who said he's happy to be back in the Electric City.

"I'm from a town that's very similar in size, so ... it has everything you need: great fans that are supportive of the team, great teammates, a lot to do," Specht said. "You know, I enjoy Great Falls a lot. I love hitting here, I love playing here. It's a great time."

Great Falls also mixes in a handful of new players to the roster, such as pitchers Colin Murphy and Josh Lanham. Both said they're experiencing Montana for the first time.

"Haven't been this far west ever in my life, so I want to see some great people and then play some great baseball, as well," Murphy said. "I have had a great experience with the food so far. I haven't had a bad meal yet, so I'm going to try to keep that train going."

"The biggest thing that I like, the mountains," Lanham said. "You can see everything. Wherever I'm at, I'm in a city, I see skyscrapers, see trees. But here, you know, you go up on top of a building or whatever it is and you can see for miles, which is something that personally I've never seen before. It almost seems surreal. It's something that, you know, almost gives me chills talking about it because it's something, like, just never seen before."

Repay said that with the team the Voyagers will have this season, there's a great reason to attend games this summer.

"Exciting brand of baseball," Repay said. "I want something to cheer about offensively. You know, you're going to see just I think a lot of passion and excitement out of our guys. You know, just come out to the ballpark, support this group. They're great guys, you know, I think off the field, too. We're going to be good ambassadors for our community."

Great Falls begins its season against the Glacier Range Riders on May 19 to begin a six-game homestand right out the gates.