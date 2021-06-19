Great Falls Voyagers cruise past Rocky Mountain Vibes for third straight win

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers continued their recent winning ways on Friday with a 7-1 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes at Centene Stadium.

The Vibes scratched across a first-inning run against Great Falls starter Ari Kaufman when Jacob Barfield singled in Brandon Perez. But the Voyagers responded in the bottom of the fifth. Great Falls manufactured seven runs in the inning, including a two-run triple from Michael Deeb.

Great Falls improves to 10-14 on the season, while Rocky Mountain falls to 7-17.