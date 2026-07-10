Great Falls Chargers run-rule Helena Senators in 5 innings to win 3-game American Legion series

GREAT FALLS — After a doubleheader split on Wednesday night between the teams, the Great Falls Chargers took command of Thursday night's game early and never looked back in an 11-1 run-rule win over the Helena Senators after five innings at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls jumped on the board quick, scoring three runs in the first inning. Then in the second, another four would cross home.

In the fifth with the Chargers up 9-1, Rowan Garten delivered an RBI single to put his guys one run away from walking it off, and then Noah Banderob drove in the game-winning run shortly after.

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