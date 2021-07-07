Great Falls Chargers back at home after long road schedule

GREAT FALLS — Since June 1st, the Great Falls Chargers baseball team has played on the road. The AA Legion program is finally back at home after a rigorous schedule the past five weeks.

“We knew it was going to be a grind, we knew it was going to be tough,” first baseman and pitcher Cameron McNamee said. “But we were prepared for it I think, you know a little sore here and there.”

From one hotel to the next, head coach Tony Forster realizes the importance of being able to fight through and experience a long, tough stretch without a home game.

“I think they understand the grind a little more, especially with the long road trip like that and understand what it takes mentally to stay in it and you know try and win some ball games on the road,” he said.

However, there’s an upside to the struggle: team unity.

“It was a lot of fun though, they enjoy each other and so we got good team chemistry," Forster explained. “Those guys enjoy their time on the road a little bit.”

Despite the ups and downs in performance over the course of their road stretch, the Chargers have found improvement in hitting and pitching. With the state tournament coming up July 28th, the team will look to take advantage of four home games to boost their standings and confidence, starting Wednesday against the Missoula Mavericks at Don Olson Field.

