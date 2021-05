GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers AA Legion team defeated the Lewistown Redbirds 12-4 in a non-conference game at Centene Stadium on Wednesday.

The teams traded runs early, leading to a 4-4 tie through five innings. But Great Falls broke out the bats in the late innings to seal the win.

Great Falls improves to 6-7 on the season, while Lewistown fall to 6-7.