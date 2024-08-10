Glacier suffers first loss at Class A Northwest Regional; Gallatin Valley still alive

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Glacier Twins suffered their first loss at the Class A American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament late Friday.

The Twins fell 13-4 to Eagle River, Alaska, in the undefeated semifinal matchup to slip into loser-out action Saturday. Eagle River, by virtue of its victory, earned an automatic berth into Sunday's championship round.

Montana's other Class A regional representative, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, kept their season alive with a 6-3 victory earlier Friday over the Minico Storm of Rupert, Idaho.

Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Glacier 4

Glacier fell behind 4-0 in the second inning but rallied to tie the game with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the second.

In that frame, the Twins' Dawson Juntunen singled to bring in Michael Miller, and Stevyn Andrachick bounced into a fielder's choice to score Matthew Mitts.

Later, Kellen Kroger tripled to bring home Andrachick. An error committed off the bat of Glacier's Nolan Amerman scored Kroger to tie the score.

But Eagle River scored nine more runs after that to put the Twins away.

Gallatin Valley 6, Minico, Idaho, 3

A three-run sixth inning allowed Gallatin Valley to survive another day. Highlighting the frame was a two-run single by the Outlaws' Brody Ayers. Cyrus Tebay added an RBI base hit to give Gallatin Valley a 6-3 cushion as it eliminated Minico.

Ayers started on the mound for the Outlaws. He allowed eight hits in seven innings, but struck out seven and walked two to limit the damage.

Outlaws leadoff hitter Aaron DeFrance went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Marcus Holen, Cade Miller and Micheal Diefenderfer had RBIs for Gallatin Valley.

Below is the updated tournament schedule:

2024 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

at Roseburg, Ore.

(All times Mountain)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Gallatin Valley 10, Post 47, Utah, 0

Game 2: Ridgeline, Utah, 4, Minico, Idaho, 3

Game 3: Eagle River, Alaska, 7, Central Point, Ore. 1

Game 4: Glacier 5, Randol's Crowns, Ore. 4

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Central Point, Ore., 4, Post 47, Utah, 1, loser out

Game 6: Minico, Idaho, 4, Randol's Crowns, Ore., 3 (8 innings) loser out

Game 7: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Gallatin Valley 5, second round

Game 8: Glacier 5, Ridgeline, Utah, 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Gallatin Valley 6, Minico, Idaho, 3, loser out

Game 10: Central Point, Ore., 9, vs. Ridgeline, Utah, 7, loser out

Game 11: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Glacier 4, undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Gallatin Valley vs. Glacier, 5 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Central Point, Ore. vs. Eagle River, Alaska, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 12 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14 (if necessary)

Note 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.

