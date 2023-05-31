Glacier Range Riders kick off Year 2 in the Flathead with new ballpark now complete

KALISPELL — With their new ballpark, Glacier Bank Park, now officially complete, the Glacier Range Riders are kicking off their second season of independent baseball in the Pioneer League.

"It's really fun, this is our first time here this year cause this is the opening game," said Range Riders fan Faith Neva while holding her son Felix. "We've had some hot dogs and some soda, and we love we love being here as a family."

After attending games last year while the stadium was still waiting on its final touches, the Neva family is taking full advantage of all the additions to the ballpark for Year 2.

"It is so awesome to bring Felix to the park and watch some baseball," said Neva with a smile. "We love the Range Riders and having the awesome playground here just makes it even better, although our favorite thing is the giant hill."

Other fans have been taking in the now-complete ballpark that is just off of Highway 93 north of Kalispell, and they’re loving all 20,000 square feet of it.

"It’s gorgeous, they did such a great job building this place," said fan and Glacier High School junior Bridger Bruner. "It's super unique, I like how it's very Montana themed, I just love how it looks."

After also attending several games during the inaugural season in 2022, Bruner can already see a huge difference in this season.

"Tons of friends and family here, the vibes are immaculate," said Bruner. "A lot more packed than last year, apparently people are finding out more about it. Packed seats, I love it. Traffic was kind of bad but it's worth it."

After a near full house of 2,453 fans for the home opener the Range Riders will have over 40 more home games throughout the summer giving fans plenty of opportunities to make their way out to the ballpark for some good old-fashioned American baseball.

