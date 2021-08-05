Watch
More SportsBaseball

Actions

Gallatin Valley Outlaws set sights on regional tournament

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:16:09-04

BUTTE — The Gallatin Outlaws stormed the field following their State A title on Monday, but shortly after Cyrus Richardson put things in perspective.

"Alaska's the big goal," said the 2021 State A tournament batting champion. "We probably won't celebrate much until then."

Following their 5-0 run at state in Havre which culminated in GVO beating Glacier 10-0 in five innings in the title game, the Outlaws are now in Anchorage for the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament which runs through Tuesday at Mulcahy Stadium. Gallatin Valley opens the tournament against Marsh Valley (Idaho) on Thursday. The tournament is a double elimination format.

It was a quick turnaround, but the Outlaws feel they're up to the challenge.

"We really have good camarderie with each other and we've been playing with each other for I don't even know how long," Richardson said. "We love each other, we work well as a band of brothers. As long as we can stay together and work hard and persevere through getting down in the count, I think if we stay together we can push through."

Aside from Gallatin Valley, Marsh Valley, and Cody (Wyo.) all of the other teams at the regional tournament are from Alaska.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app