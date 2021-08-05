Gallatin Valley Outlaws set sights on regional tournament

BUTTE — The Gallatin Outlaws stormed the field following their State A title on Monday, but shortly after Cyrus Richardson put things in perspective.

"Alaska's the big goal," said the 2021 State A tournament batting champion. "We probably won't celebrate much until then."

Following their 5-0 run at state in Havre which culminated in GVO beating Glacier 10-0 in five innings in the title game, the Outlaws are now in Anchorage for the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament which runs through Tuesday at Mulcahy Stadium. Gallatin Valley opens the tournament against Marsh Valley (Idaho) on Thursday. The tournament is a double elimination format.

It was a quick turnaround, but the Outlaws feel they're up to the challenge.

"We really have good camarderie with each other and we've been playing with each other for I don't even know how long," Richardson said. "We love each other, we work well as a band of brothers. As long as we can stay together and work hard and persevere through getting down in the count, I think if we stay together we can push through."

Aside from Gallatin Valley, Marsh Valley, and Cody (Wyo.) all of the other teams at the regional tournament are from Alaska.