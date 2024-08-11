Gallatin Valley Outlaws fall short in championship of Class A Northwest Regional

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws came up short Sunday in the championship round of the Class A American Legion baseball Northwest Regional, falling 5-0 to Eagle River, Alaska.

With the win, Eagle River claimed the regional title. Gallatin Valley was faced with having to beat Eagle River twice to claim the crown. There is no World Series or national tournament in Class A Legion baseball.

Eagle River had 10 hits and scored two runs apiece in the third and the fifth innings. Eagle River pitcher Liam Lierman struck out 11 and worked around four walks in five innings of work.

Brooks Inch and Jack Mullen each drove in two runs for Eagle River.

Cyrus Tebay went 2 for 4 for the Outlaws while Tristan Engbretson had the team's other hit. Michael Diefenderfer got on base twice with walks.

Below is the final tournament scores list:

2024 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

at Roseburg, Ore.

(All times Mountain)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Gallatin Valley 10, Post 47, Utah, 0

Game 2: Ridgeline, Utah, 4, Minico, Idaho, 3

Game 3: Eagle River, Alaska, 7, Central Point, Ore. 1

Game 4: Glacier 5, Randol's Crowns, Ore. 4

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Central Point, Ore., 4, Post 47, Utah, 1, loser out

Game 6: Minico, Idaho, 4, Randol's Crowns, Ore., 3 (8 innings) loser out

Game 7: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Gallatin Valley 5, second round

Game 8: Glacier 5, Ridgeline, Utah, 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Gallatin Valley 6, Minico, Idaho, 3, loser out

Game 10: Central Point, Ore., 9, vs. Ridgeline, Utah, 7, loser out

Game 11: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Glacier 4, undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Gallatin Valley 9, Glacier 1, loser out

Game 13: Eagle River, Alaska, 6, Central Point, Ore. 2, loser out

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Eagle River, Alaska, 5, Gallatin Valley 0, championship

