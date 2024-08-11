Gallatin Valley beats Glacier, makes championship round at Class A Northwest Regional

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Brody Ayers drove in four runs and Nick Albro struck out seven in six-plus innings of work as the Gallatin Valley Outlaws beat the Glacier Twins in a cross-state loser-out game Saturday at the Class A American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament.

The victory pushed Gallatin Valley into Sunday's championship round. With the loss, Glacier's season came to a close. The Class A level of American Legion baseball does not have a World Series or national tournament.

Ayers did most of his damage in the seventh inning, when his bases-clearing double brought home three runs and gave the Outlaws a 9-1 cushion. Earlier in the game, Gallatin Valley's J ....... Iddings had a two-run single that put the Outlaws ahead 4-1.

Albro threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits with three walks and one earned run. Glacier's Jake McIntyre had an RBI single against Albro in the third, but that was all the run production the Twins had. McIntyre and Kellen Kroger each had two hits for Glacier.

Gallatin Valley will face Eagle River, Alaska, the tournament's only unbeaten team, in the championship round Sunday beginning at noon Mountain time. The Outlaws must win twice to win the championship.

Below is the updated tournament schedule:

2024 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

at Roseburg, Ore.

(All times Mountain)

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Gallatin Valley 10, Post 47, Utah, 0

Game 2: Ridgeline, Utah, 4, Minico, Idaho, 3

Game 3: Eagle River, Alaska, 7, Central Point, Ore. 1

Game 4: Glacier 5, Randol's Crowns, Ore. 4

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Central Point, Ore., 4, Post 47, Utah, 1, loser out

Game 6: Minico, Idaho, 4, Randol's Crowns, Ore., 3 (8 innings) loser out

Game 7: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Gallatin Valley 5, second round

Game 8: Glacier 5, Ridgeline, Utah, 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Gallatin Valley 6, Minico, Idaho, 3, loser out

Game 10: Central Point, Ore., 9, vs. Ridgeline, Utah, 7, loser out

Game 11: Eagle River, Alaska, 13, Glacier 4, undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Gallatin Valley 9, Glacier 1, loser out

Game 13: Eagle River, Alaska, 6, Central Point, Ore. 2, loser out

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Gallatin Valley vs. Eagle River, Alaska, 12 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14 (if necessary)