Former Missoula player, skipper Andy Green takes over struggling New York Mets

MISSOULA — Andy Green, who played for the Missoula Osprey during the 2000 Pioneer League baseball season and later managed the club to a championship in 2012, was named interim manager of the New York Mets last Friday.

Green took over for Carlos Mendoza, who was fired after a 34-47 start to the season. Green had previously worked in the Mets' front office as Senior Vice President for Player Development.

This is Green's second big-league managerial post since helming the San Diego Padres from 2016-19. He was 1-3 with the Mets entering Tuesday.

Green was a 24th-round draft pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks out of the University of Kentucky, and he spent part of his first professional season with the Missoula Osprey when they were still an affiliated club. In 23 games in Missoula, Green hit .229 with 16 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

He made his major league debut in 2004. In his big league career, Green hit .200 in 265 plate appearances.

Green transitioned to coaching after playing in his last game in 2009. In 2012 he guided the then-Osprey — they are now known as the PaddleHeads in the independent Pioneer League — to a 41-35 record and a win over the Ogden Raptors in the league championship series, two games to one.