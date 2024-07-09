Florida Marlins assign Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler to Triple-A Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler on Tuesday was assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville of the International League in the Florida Marlins' farm system.

Hostetler, a catcher and infielder, appeared in 44 games this season with Double-A Pensacola of the Southern League, slashing .244/.326/.394. In 165 plate appearances, Hostetler had one home run, seven RBIs and 14 runs scored.

The 26-year-old Hostetler spent the 2023 season at both Pensacola and High-A Beloit of the Midwest League. He had a .235/.353/.443 slash line with 14 homers, 47 RBIs and 41 runs scored in 314 plate appearances.

Hostetler was a standout for the Bozeman Bucks American League baseball team before playing collegiately at North Dakota State, where he won Summit League MVP and was picked in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB first-year player draft by the Marlins.