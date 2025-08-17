East rolls past West in inaugural Montana High School Baseball All-Star Game

BUTTE — A fast start and big second inning helped propel the East team to a convincing win over the West in the inaugural Montana High School Baseball All-Star Game at 3 Legends Stadium on Saturday evening.

The East team piled up five runs in the second inning en route to a 15-5 victory. The third season of sanctioned high school baseball in Montana wrapped up in May.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

After falling into a 6-0 deficit, the West responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to trim the lead to 6-3 before the East reeled off eight unanswered runs over the next six innings to lock up the win.

The East was paced by two RBIs apiece from Billings West's Brady Randall and Butte's Matthew Donaldson. The West team was led by two RBIs from Noxon's Bryson McCormick.

