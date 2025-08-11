Dominant Bitterroot Red Sox capture Class A Legion baseball Northwest Regional championship

BURLEY, Idaho — The Bitterroot Red Sox put a stamp on a dominant tournament run Monday, beating Klamath Falls, Ore., 7-0 to win the American Legion baseball Class A Northwest Regional championship.

The Red Sox (44-14) went 5-0 at the tournament and outscored opponents 64-8. It is the team's fourth regional championship; the Red Sox went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 after also winning it in 1998.

The victory marked the end of the season for the Red Sox — Class A Legion baseball does not play a world series.

"It feels amazing," second-year Bitterroot coach Trevor Paro told MTN Sports in a phone interview. "With me coaching the (Hamilton) high school team, I've been with them since January, and I've seen the hard work and dedication these boys have put in.

"The kids are excited. They believed in themselves and obviously it's a great way to cap the season."

Bitterroot pitcher Cash Lawrence shut out Klamath Falls, striking out eight while allowing two hits and one walk in a complete-game, seven-inning effort.

Red Sox left fielder Hunter Harness went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. His two-run single in the bottom of the first gave Bitterroot a 3-0 lead, and his two-out single in the fifth scored Ridley Tadvick and helped push the lead to 7-0 — Jude Widmer also came around on an ensuing Klamath Falls error.

Bitterroot scored four two-out runs in the fifth. Jackson Lubke started the rally with a double and later came in on a single by Tadvick. Widmer also came through with an RBI single in the inning.

Lubke, Widmer and Reese Earp each scored two runs for the Red Sox. Tadvick went 3 for 3, and Earp also added a pair of hits including a double. Lawrence, the Montana Gatorade player of the year from the high school season for his performance at Hamilton, threw 103 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Lubke and Lawrence were named co-MVPs of the tournament.

It was the third shutout victory of the tournament for the Red Sox. They beat Wasilla, Alaska, 11-0 in their opener on Thursday, then took down Klamath Falls 10-0 in the tourney's undefeated semifinal matchup on Saturday. Their other victories were 23-4 over Lovell, Wyo., on Friday and 13-4 over Millville, Utah, on Sunday.

The Red Sox were one of two Montana team representatives at the tournament. The Bozeman Bucks, who won the state championship over Bitterroot last week, were eliminated with a loss to Klamath Falls on Friday.

"The pressure wasn't on us going in as the No. 2 seed from Montana, and we had nothing to lose, which I'd say was the first time that we didn't have that pressure of being the top dog. The boys played a lot more loose and a lot more with the mentality of nothing to lose."

Below is the final regional tournament scores list:

2025 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

Aug. 7-11

at Burley, Idaho

THURSDAY, AUG. 7

Game 1: Klamath Falls, Ore., 7, Millville, Utah 3, first round

Game 2: Bitterroot Red Sox, 11, Wasilla, Alaska 0, 5 innings, first round

Game 3: Bozeman 9, Post Falls, Idaho, 6, first round

Game 4: Lovell, Wyo., 6, Burley, Idaho, 2, first round

FRIDAY, AUG. 8

Game 5: Millville, Utah, 6, Post Falls, Idaho 3, loser out

Game 6: Burley, Idaho, 14, Wasilla, Alaska, 9, loser out

Game 7: Klamath Falls, Ore., 10, vs. Bozeman 9, 9 innings, second round

Game 8: Bitterroot Red Sox 23, Lovell, Wyo., 4, second round

SATURDAY, AUG. 9

Game 9: Burley, Idaho, 8, Bozeman, 7, loser out

Game 10: Millville, Utah, 16, Lovell, Wyo., 9, 10 innings, loser out

Game 11: Bitterroot Red Sox 10, Klamath Falls, Ore., 0, undefeated semifinal

SUNDAY, AUG. 10

Game 12: Klamath Falls, Ore., 4, Burley, Idaho, 1, loser out

Game 13: Bitterroot Red Sox 13, Millville, Utah, 4, semifinal/loser out

MONDAY, AUG. 11

Game 14: Bitterroot Red Sox 7, Klamath Falls, Ore., 0, championship

