DILLON — Dillon's baseball team concluded the regular season with a win as the Beavers now turn their attention to their first appearance in the state tournament.

Six players notched an RBI as the Beavers used a seven-run first inning to roll past Lone Peak 9-2 on Tuesday.

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Dillon baseball rolls past Lone Peak in regular season finale, picks up 17th win

With the win, Dillon improved to 17-0-1 with its lone tie coming against Class AA Missoula Big Sky.

Dillon's Sawyer Tacket led the game with three hits including a triple on four at-bats and Dillon outhit Lone Peak 7-3. Steen Mitchell had an RBI for the Big Horns.

Lone Peak concludes its season at 2-8. The Class A/B state tournament will take place in Polson May 28-30.