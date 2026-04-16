BUTTE — Dillon's baseball team kept its undefeated start to the season intact on Wednesday afternoon.

Trenton Moreni batted in four runners and Sawyer Tackett had three RBIs and a solo home run in the fifth inning as the Beavers built a big early lead against Butte Central en route to a 14-7 victory over the Maroons at 3 Legends Stadium as Dillon improved to 4-0.

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Dillon baseball rolls past Butte Central, Beavers improve to 4-0

Dillon led 6-2 after two innings and 10-3 midway through the fourth. Central piled up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 10-7 before the Beavers scored four unanswered runs in the final three innings.

Central (1-2) was led by two RBIs apiece from Gunnar O'Brien and Colt Hassler.

Dillon will play at East Helena on Thursday while Butte Central will host Lone Peak on Saturday.