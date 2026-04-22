COLUMBUS — The Dillon Beavers baseball team is now a perfect 7-0 after Tuesday afternoon's 6-5 win on the road over Columbus.

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Dillon baseball remains unbeaten with 6-5 win over Columbus

The Beavers took an early 1-0 lead but found themselves in a 3-1 hole in the top of the fifth inning. Dillon plated three runs in the inning to take the lead, but a hit batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning tied it back up at four.

Sawyer Tackett then led off the top of the seventh inning with a line-shot solo home run over the left-center field wall, then Trenton Moreni added a sacrifice fly. That sac fly proved to be the difference, as the Cougars plated a run in the bottom of the inning.

Dillon is in action on Friday at home against Polson, while Columbus plays Friday at Lockwood.