Dillon baseball fends off Butte High, Beavers improve to 5-1

BUTTE — One of the original high school baseball teams to debut in Montana back in 2023, Dillon is still looking to make an inaugural appearance at the state tournament.

The Beavers took another step toward making that happen on Friday at 3 Legends Stadium, scoring three runs in the first inning and then holding on in the seventh to outlast Butte High 3-2 and improve to 5-1.

Andrew Bartlome, Trenton Moreni and Cohen Hartman all scored in the first inning to put the Beavers up by three runs. Then in the fourth inning, Karsen McEwen batted in Cayde Stajcar on a sac fly to cut the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Will Stepan batted in another run to make it a one-run game before Dillon got a flyout to seal the win.

Butte pitcher Jaxon Williamson struck out seven batters while Hartman fanned nine.

The Bulldogs are at East Helena on Saturday while the Beavers will host Livingston.

