Dillon baseball cruises past East Helena; Beavers now 1 win from state berth

DILLON — Dillon's baseball team is now one victory away from making program history.

The Beavers earned a 10-0, five-inning shutout over East Helena on Saturday and, if they follow that up with a win over Townsend on Monday, they'll clinch the Class A/B Central division and lock up their first trip to the state tournament.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Dillon baseball cruises past East Helena, Beavers now one win from state berth

One of the original Montana High school teams to make its debut in 2023, Dillon fell to eventual champion Billings Central in a play-in game last season.

Against the Vigilantes, Dillon led 2-0 after the first inning and then tacked on runs in the second, third and fourth innings before erupting for five runs in the fifth to clinch the run-rule win.

Cohen Hartman led the Beavers with three RBIs and both Trenton Moreni and Garrett Tackett scored three runs.

Dillon's Logan Fox pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and four walks while recording seven strikeouts.

The Beavers improved to 12-0-1 with their tie coming against Class AA program Missoula Sentinel. East Helena fell to 7-7.

The Vigilantes travel to Townsend on Tuesday.

