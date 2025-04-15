Butte's Hunter Davies throws perfect game, Bulldogs rout Townsend 15-0

BUTTE — Butte High baseball halted a two-game slide Tuesday afternoon and the Bulldogs made some program history along the way.

Sophomore pitcher Hunter Davies, in his first-ever start for Butte, threw a perfect game as the Bulldogs surged to a 15-0 victory over Townsend in four innings at 3 Legends Stadium. It was the first perfect game for Butte, now in its third season and one of the original high school baseball teams in Montana.

The Bulldogs bolted to a 7-0 lead after one inning and led 9-0 by the end of the second.

Lucas Harris-Huerta led Butte with three RBIs, and Tocher Lee and Cayde Stajcar each had two. Stajcar also had an inside-the-park home run in the second inning.

Davies struck out three batters for the Bulldogs (4-4 overall) who now travel to Billings West on Friday. Townsend (0-6) hosts Butte Central on Thursday.

