Butte Miners storm into State A championship; Billings, Havre survive

Posted at 11:24 PM, Jul 29, 2022
BELGRADE  — The Butte Miners torrid run through the State A tournament continued on Friday.

Kenley Leary delivered another stalwart pitching performance — notching five strikeouts and throwing five straight shutout nnings — as Butte overcame an early 1-run deficit and rolled past Belgrade 12-2 in the undefeated semifinal.

The win guarantees the Miners a spot in Sunday's championship. Butte will play Havre — which beat the Glacier Twin 9-3 in an earlier loser-out game — on Saturday. Belgrade will take on the Billings Cardinals, who routed Lewistown 19-4 Friday's other loser-out game.

Leary, Sean Ossello and Aidan Lee each notched three hits for the Miners. Leary, Lee and Egan Lester all had three RBIs.

