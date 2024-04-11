Watch Now
Butte High baseball storms to run-rule win over Dillon in home opener

Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 20:03:15-04

BUTTE — After a five-game road stretch to open the season, Butte High's baseball team took care of business Thursday at 3 Legends Stadium.

Matthew Donaldson had two his and four RBIs and Lucas Harris-Huerta plated three more runs as the Bulldogs overcame a three-run first inning deficit and then rolled to a 13-3 five-inning victory over Dillon in Butte's first game at home this season.

After watching Dillon grab a 3-0 lead in the top of the first off a three-run double from Michael Lagunas, Butte (4-2) tied the game in the bottom of the inning and then scored 10 unanswered runs over the next four innings.

The win gave Butte the regular season sweep over the Beavers after the Bulldogs prevailed 19-16 over Dillon (5-4) in the season opener. For highlights, see the video player above.

The Beavers will host Polson on Saturday and the Bulldogs will play at Belgrade on Tuesday.

