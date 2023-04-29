Butte High rolls past Lone Peak in first high school baseball game at 3 Legends Stadium

BUTTE — For Butte High's first-ever baseball team, the wait was certainly worth it.

The Bulldogs earned a 13-0 five-inning victory over Lone Peak in the first sanctioned high school baseball game to unfold at 3 Legends Stadium after late-spring snow continued to delay Butte's home opener.

Butte grabbed a 3-0 first-inning lead off RBIs from Cayde Stajcar and Zach Tierney and extended its advantage to 8-0 after three. The Bulldogs built a 13-0 advantage by the top of the fourth.

Ethan Cunningham pitched all five innings for Butte and allowed just two runners on base, both in the top of the fifth.

The Bulldogs move to 6-1 and Lone Peak falls to 0-3.

The state tournament will take place at 3 Legends May 18-20