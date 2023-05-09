Butte High pours on 17 runs in two innings, rolls past East Helena

Less than a day after a loss to Belgrade saw a top seed at next week's state tournament slip through Butte High's fingers, the Bulldogs bounced back.

Cayde Stajcar batted in three runners and Butte piled up 17 runs in the first two innings en route to a 19-4 four-inning victory over East Helena at 3 Legends Stadium on Tuesday afternoon in a game that was delayed nearly an hour in the first inning due a combination of rain, hail and lightning threats.

The Bulldogs, who locked up a No. 2 seed at state, improved to 10-2 — with both losses coming to Belgrade — and will close out the regular season at home against Dillon/Twin Bridges on Friday.

Zach Tierney added two RBIs on two hits for Butte. Aiden Cuchine earned the win, pitching the final three innings and surrendering one earned run. The Vigilantes fell to 4-11.