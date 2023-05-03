Butte High baseball storms to sweep over Butte Central in first crosstown meeting

BUTTE — There was little suspense in the first ever crosstown matchup between Butte High and Butte Central's baseball teams.

The Bulldogs stormed to wins in both games of a Tuesday doubleheader at 3 Legends Stadium, topping the Maroons 17-2 in Game 1 and 26-1 in Game 2. Butte improved to 8-1 to stay in second place in the Eastern division behind undefeated Belgrade while the Maroons fell to 0-7.

In the first game, the Bulldogs built a 14-1 lead by the end of the second inning and eventually earned a 15-run mercy-rule win in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Derek Dunmire batted in three runners and Alex Jorgenson, Zach O'Connell, Mason Armstrong, Anthony Knott each had two RBIs. Trey Hansen earned the win with three innings pitched, surrendering one hit and striking out four batters.

In the second game, Butte built a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth and erupted for an 18-run sixth inning sparked by a grand slam from Stajcar who finished the game with five RBIs. Sean Ossello also batted in four runners for Butte and Ethan Cunningham and Armstrong had two each.

Gavin Trudgeon pitched the entire game for Butte, giving up two hits.

Butte Central will now play at Belgrade on Thursday and Butte High will travel to Lone Peak.