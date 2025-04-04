Butte High baseball looking to build off last season's state semifinal run

BUTTE — As high school baseball continues to grow in Montana, the obvious benefits of being one of the original teams that debuted back in 2023 isn't lost on Butte High head coach Jim LeProwse.

"They're a little more experienced now, we have a pretty good senior group," said LeProwse. "Our junior group is strong, every class is playing varsity this year. There's some guys I'm really excited about. It's going to be a fun year."

The Bulldogs (2-2) are hoping to continue the trajectory they began in that inaugural season when they advanced to the first state tournament but then fell in the quarterfinals. Last year, they toppled defending champion Polson in the opening round but then fell to Hamilton in the semifinals.

"I'd say we're really dialed in, arguably more than last year," said senior catcher Karsen McEwen. "I feel like we're a better family, we're all closer and just having fun."

There's plenty of experience on Butte's roster, and one of its most versatile players is junior shortstop Cayde Stajcar, who was named the Gatorade Montana player of the year after last season.

Snow showers in Butte this past week forced cancellations of what was supposed to be the Bulldogs' home opener against Lone Peak, and Stajcar and his teammates are eager to play a game in the Mining City.

"I'm just anxious to get out there on 3 Legends Stadium, draw a big crowd," said Stajcar. "The group we have this year is pretty special, I'm happy to play with these guys. Just playing loose, having fun. I think that's what's going to get us the farthest this year."

The Bulldogs will take on Butte Central on Monday — the Maroons will be the home team — and will then host Dillon on Friday, April 11.