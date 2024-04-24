Butte Central baseball rallies past Stevensville, Maroons pick up first win of season

BUTTE — Butte Central picked up its first victory of the 2024 season in comeback fashion Tuesday.

Junior Aiden Osselllo batted in six runners and the Maroons erased a 6-0 first-inning deficit with a 15-1 run over the next two innings en route to a 17-9 victory over Stevensville in a meeting between winless teams.

The Maroons racked up nine hits to the Yellowjackets' 13. Ossello did his damage with three hits on five at-bats. He also scored two runs. Kelton Keene added two RBIs and a pair of runs for Central.

Colt Hassler earned the win for the Maroons, allowing two runs through five innings while striking out five batters.

Evan Montague led Stevensville with three hits and an RBI and Braden Drye added two hits for the Yellowjackets. For highlights, see the video player above.