BUTTE — Butte Central's baseball team had little difficulty against Townsend on Tuesday afternoon.

The Maroons quickly erased a 1-0 deficit, piling up five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then four runs in the bottom of the second en route to a 16-4 victory over the Bulldogs at 3 Legends Stadium. Central (4-3) has won three of its past four games.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Butte Central baseball rolls past Townsend, Maroons have won 3 of past 4 games

Central's Kelton Berger and Colt Hassler led the way with three RBIs each on three at-bats. Trapper Stajcar also added a pair of RBIs on three hits.

Townsend (0-7) got RBIs from Traven Chamberlin, Keaton Boylan and Mason Bauman.

The Bulldogs will now host Dillon on Thursday and Central will play at East Helena on Friday.