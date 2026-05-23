Butte baseball tops Kalispell Flathead on walk-off in Class AA play-in game

BUTTE — Butte High's baseball team will be playing on its home field at next week's inaugural Class AA state tournament.

In the Bulldogs' play-in game against Kalispell Flathead at 3 Legends Stadium on Friday afternoon, Troy Samson scored a walk-off run from third base off a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning as Butte prevailed 5-4 after watching the Braves reel off three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game 4-4.

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Butte baseball fends off Kalispell Flathead on walk-off in State AA play-in game

The Bulldogs improved to 8-9 overall while the Braves conclude their season at 7-14.

Butte scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then added a run in the third to grab a 3-0 lead. Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning to give Butte a 4-1 lead before the Braves scored three time in the top of the seventh — with Hunter Fann notching a two-RBI double — to tie the game and set the stage for Samson's walk-off.

The Class AA state tournament is set to run May 28-30.