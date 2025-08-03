Bozeman Bucks finish perfect run at Class A Legion tournament, win state title

CONRAD — The Bozeman Bucks on Sunday completed an unbeaten run through the Montana/Alberta Class A Legion state tournament, besting the Bitterroot Red Sox 2-1 to win the championship.

Gabe Stordahl's RBI groundout in the second inning and True Archer's run-scoring single in the third provided enough run support for pitcher Wyatt Ford, who threw a complete game allowing seven hits and one run with two strikeouts and two walks.

Stordahl's grounder in the second scored Greysen Trenka to put the Bucks ahead 1-0. Archer's single in the third brought in Quade Schnabel to give Bozeman a 2-0 advantage.

Bitterroot answered with a run in the fourth as Brady DeMoss' bunt single scored Jude Widmer, but was unable to tie the game or take the lead in the next three innings.

The Bucks went 5-0 at the state tournament, and with Sunday's win advanced to the Class A Northwest Regional tourney Aug. 7-11 in Burley, Idaho.

2025 Montana/Alberta Class A Legion state tournament

July 30-Aug. 3

at Conrad

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Game 1: Bitterroot Red Sox 6, Miles City 0, first round

Game 2: Laurel 15, Bitterroot Bucs 10, first round

Game 3: Vauxhall 9, Gallatin Valley 2, first round

Game 4: Bozeman 5, Tri-County 0, first round

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Game 5: Gallatin Valley 5, Miles City 2, loser out

Game 6: Bitterroot Bucs 12, Tri-County 1, loser out

Game 7: Bitterroot Red Sox 12, Vauxhall 2, second round

Game 8: Bozeman 5, Laurel 3, second round

FRIDAY, AUG. 1

Game 9: Vauxhall 9, Bitterroot Bucs 2, loser out

Game 10: Gallatin Valley 4, Laurel 3, loser out

Game 11: Bozeman 3, Bitterroot Red Sox 0, undefeated semifinal

SATURDAY, AUG. 2

Game 12: Bitterroot Red Sox 6, Gallatin Valley 4, loser out

Game 13: Bozeman 7, Vauxhall 6, semifinal/loser out

SUNDAY, AUG. 3

Game 14: Bozeman 2, Bitterroot Red Sox 1, championship

