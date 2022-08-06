BOULDER ARROWHEAD 11/12 ALL-STARS ENJOYS SUCCESSFUL SUMMER

BILLINGS — It's been a very successful summer for the Boulder Arrowhead Little League All Stars. In just the last few weeks, both the girls and boys 11/12 majors all star teams have won state and advanced to regionals in California. Which for these young kids is a dream come true.

“It was amazing, I probably won’t ever have such a fun time that I did there as I think anywhere," said Boulder Arrowhead Big sky outfielder Asa Edwards.

San Bernardino was where the memories were made last weekend for this young group of girls.

However, playing on national television is a bit nerve wracking to say the least.

“The first game we were all thinking about the cameras. The other games we were relaxed," stated outfielder Soraya Shirley.

The team not only got to play in the northwest regional tournament, but they got the chance to represent the state of Montana as well.

“Our coach changed our cheer to Montana instead of BABS because we were representing the whole Montana state," Edwards said.

The girls even ended up taking second place and making Montana softball history as well. No other team from the treasure state had ever made it to the regional semifinals. Yet, this group made it all the way to the championship game.

“I could not be more proud of them. Montana was the team down there that everyone after a couple of games was saying don’t count out," said team manager Jamie Nelson.

With the girls now being back from California, this weekend the boys get their chance to represent Montana at the regional tournament.

“I am also very excited to play baseball and get to be on ESPN,” declared Boulder Arrowhead outfielder Jack Nielsen.

This team is a little more used to the spotlight, after coming within one win of the Little League World Series last year.

Last week, the boys defeated Mount Jumbo Little League to advance to regionals.

“It just felt great, and now we get to go to San Bernardino which I’ve been dreaming of since I was little and always watched the little League World Series," said Jackson Bender the teams second baseman.

Just like the girls, they’re ready to show the country what Montana baseball is all about.

“They get to represent the entire state and hopefully go down and show what Montana can do," echoed manager Jeff Martin.

The boys begin tournament play at 9 A.M. Sunday morning against Nevada. Games can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+ streaming networks.