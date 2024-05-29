Boise Hawks spoil Billings Mustangs' home opener, 16-2

BILLINGS — Ben Livorsi delivered a career high night offensively for the Boise Hawks Tuesday with a sac fly, an RBI double, a three-run home run, and a grand slam as he and the Hawks spoiled the Billings Mustangs' home opener 16-2 at Dehler Park.

Mustangs pitcher Luke Trueman didn't escape the fourth inning, giving up an RBI single by Trevor Minder, a two-RBI double by Kole Kaler, an RBI double by DJ Poteet, and an RBI double by Livorsi as the Hawks batted through their lineup.

The teams square off against Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in the second of a six-game homestand at Dehler Park.