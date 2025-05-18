Billings West swings past Butte, into state baseball tournament

BILLINGS — Billings West beat Butte 11-1 in six inning in a state baseball play-in game Saturday evening at Pirtz Field to earn a postseason berth.

Butte opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Will Stepan's RBI single scored Tocher Lee to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. West, though, answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Golden Bears then added two in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the game early via run rule.

West starter Owen Schneider pitched all six innings for the Bears, allowing just six hits and one run.

The state baseball tournament runs begins Thursday in Hamilton.

