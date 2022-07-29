Billings Scarlets shortstop Kyler Northrop a baseball junkie

BILLINGS — Billings Scarlets shortstop Kyler Northrop is a baseball junkie.

His father built The Swing Lab at Yegen about a decade ago, and that’s where Northrop has spent a good portion of his youth.

“It’s been nice. I could always go in there, especially in the winters, and get work in indoors, so that’s nice. I’ve been in there all the time. It’s a big advantage," said Northrop.

It’s pretty much baseball non-stop for Northrop. It consumes his entire summer, but his work doesn’t end there. He even admits to getting hacks in during basketball season.

“After practice me and my dad will usually go to the field and field ground balls and hit, too. After that usually go and lift. With practice being so early, my day is usually done around one or two," Northrop said.

Northrop will be a junior next year at Billings Central, but he’s already blossomed into one of the best players in the area. He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of Brock Blatter, who was recently selected by the Chicago Cubs.

“With Brock getting drafted, obviously that shows that kids from Montana can do it. That’s definitely the end goal, but just taking it one step at a time right now," Northrop said. "The grind never stops. There’s a lot of time between now and wherever baseball ends for me.”

