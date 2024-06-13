Billings Scarlets race out to 23-1 record on strength of camaraderie, desire

BILLINGS — To say the Red Side has been red hot this summer is probably an understatement.

The Billlings Scarlets have made America's pastime look incredibly easy so far, as they've firmly established themselves as the state's best American Legion baseball team.

“It's just so exciting that we're doing so good and we're so hot right now," outfielder Cody Collis said. "Everyone just has such a strong connection and everyone is so electric together. It's fun to go out there and know you're going to dominate and always have the best players out."

"I think the team aspect of it. We all just come together and have a good time. Once we get on the field for game time we're serious, but there's fun with it," utility man Kade Vatnsdal said.

The 23-1 (7-0 conference) Scarlets are also playing with a different fire about them this year, having felt the sting of losing in the state championship game each of the past two seasons.

“I think just (having) the confidence in each other and ourselves. We know what we're capable of, so if we're in a close game we are calm, collected and we just go out there and play, relax and have fun," said pitcher and outfielder Zach Stewart.

While a state championship is still the primary goal for the Scarlets, there are potentially bigger things on the horizon. They’ll play host to the regional tournament in early August at Dehler Park with a bid at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, up for grabs.

“We know the field like the back of our hand. It's a bigger field but it's a great field to play on. It's so exciting to go into the locker room and be playing our music and getting ready for every game," Collis said.

"Really just being able to hang out with each other. I think we'll be able to hang out with each other more, and we'll have the clubhouse, too. The clubhouse will be a ton of fun during regionals," Stewart said.

For now, the Scarlets are focusing on what lies directly ahead, and next is a matchup with the crosstown rival Royals on Friday night.