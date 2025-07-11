Billings Scarlets looking to recapture magic ahead of AA American Legion state tournament

The Billings Scarlets are hoping to summon the same magic they found at the end of last summer.

Dehler Park this year again plays host to the American Region Northwest Regional Tournament, where the Scarlets are defending champions. But they’ll have to earn the right to defend their title.

Billings Scarlets looking to re-capture magic ahead of AA American Legion state tournament

“It's super important, because the Royals have the host spot. So for us to get in (to the regional tournament) they've got to win or we've got to win (the state tournament)," Scarlets head coach Adam Hust told MTN Sports.

"First thing's first, we need to qualify. We're going to keep winning games, winning series and win two out of three with everybody, which we're doing a pretty good job of that. Trying to get there, then once we get there going and trying to play our best five games."

The 2024 season saw the Scarlets head to the American Legion World Series in North Carolina, where they saw some of the best teams in the country. There aren’t a ton of holdovers from that wildly successful team, but they set a standard for how things are done around the program.

“Throw it over the plate and make the plays you're supposed to make and you always give yourself an opportunity," Hust said. "They saw it. A lot of them were part of it and hopefully the ones sitting and watching in the stands kind of saw what went on. And believe. That's a key, too, is to believe. Trust each other and hopefully good things happen."

“I came in as a younger guy on the team, but they really just introduced us to the game," said Paxton Prill. "They had a high style of play, so that allows me and the other guys who were on that team to give it back to these guys here."

There’s just over two weeks before the state tournament commences, and the Scarlets hope to find their stride and peak at the right time.

“We just come out here and know we can beat every team. We've got to go into the state tournament, take one game at a time, and go out there and win that thing. Then come out here in Billings in front of our home fans and hopefully win that, too," said Kade Vatnsdal.

The AA Legion state tournament starts July 30 north of the border in Medicine Hat, Alberta.