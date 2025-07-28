Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals split season finale doubleheader

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals split an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park to wrap up the regular season Sunday afternoon.

The Royals took Game 1 of the doubleheader 4-3 after a Chaise Tracy RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and proved to be the winning run.

The Scarlets pounced on the Royals in Game 2, building a 6-0 lead after the top of the third inning. The Royals hung five on the board in the bottom of the frame, but the Scarlets never trailed en route to an 11-6 win.

The Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament gets started on Wednesday in Medicine Hat, Alberta.