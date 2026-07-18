GREAT FALLS — In game one of an American Legion doubleheader between the Billings Scarlets and Great Falls Chargers on Friday at Voyagers Stadium, the visitors jumped on top quick and never looked back in a 7-1 win.

Bridger Leland sparked his team, hitting a home run in the first inning and then drawing in another off an RBI single in the second. This helped the Scarlets get out to an early 3-0 lead after the first two frames.

Eventually, the Scarlets would lead 7-0 in the bottom of the seventh before Great Falls would plate its only run of game one.

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Billings Scarlets best Great Falls Chargers in 1st game of Legion doubleheader

This article will be updated with the final score of game two.