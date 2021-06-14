Billings Royals win Mandan Tournament; now 21-7

MANDAN, N.D. — The Billings Royals continued their hot start to the 2021 season with a thrilling tournament championship win over the Mandan (N.D.) Chiefs on Sunday.

Austin Schaaf hit a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Kruz Slevira in the top of the 9th inning and pitcher Jaeden Jordahl recorded the final two outs for a 2-1 title win at the Border Battle Tournament. CJ Bohn pitched 8.1 innings allowing eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Royals catcher Michael Ohlin was named Most Valuable Defensive Player.

The Royals were held to to three hits in the championship with Max Keller delivering a double and scored a run. Davis Mosier and Schaaf each hit singles.

Billings closed the tournament with a 4-1 record and improved to 21-7 on the season.