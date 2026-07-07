Billings Royals hand Great Falls Chargers 1st conference loss in American Legion clash

GREAT FALLS — A three-run home run by Brady Christianson and five runs put up in the seventh led the Billings Royals to a 10-4 win over the Great Falls Chargers Monday night at Voyagers Stadium in an American Legion conference clash.

Great Falls entered Monday with an unblemished 9-0 tally in conference play — including two earlier wins against the Royals — while also riding a 12-game win streak overall.

But Billings put a halt to that by scoring the final eight runs of the game unanswered.

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