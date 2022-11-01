Billings Mustangs release schedule for 75th anniversary season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Tuesday announced their 2023 Pioneer League schedule. The schedule again features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. This season represents the organization's 75th anniversary.

The Mustangs will open their third season as a partner league of Major League Baseball at Dehler Park on May 23 against the Missoula PaddleHeads. That first homestand of the season will continue through the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend as the Mustangs host the PaddleHeads for six games.

There will also be holiday baseball at Dehler Park: For the first time since 2018, the Mustangs will play at home on July 4 when they welcome Missoula back to town on Independence Day. The team will also face the Great Falls Voyagers at Dehler Park on Labor Day, September 4.

“We’re so excited to kick off our 75th anniversary season in Billings and announce our new 2023 schedule,” owner Dave Heller stated in a press release. “Over the past two years, people have come to really enjoy Pioneer League baseball as our team has consistently competed for a championship. I can’t think of anything I’d enjoy more than seeing our team bring the Bob Wilson trophy back to Billings to celebrate our 75 years here.”

The Mustangs schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months. There are six home games in May, 15 in June, nine in July, 15 more in August and three in September. Nearly half of the team's 48 games at Dehler Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday. The team is off every Monday throughout the summer except July 3 and Labor Day.

The Mustangs will play its Montana rivals Missoula and Great Falls nine times each at Dehler Park and plays the Glacier Range Riders 15 times at Dehler Park. The standard start time for all home games Monday through Saturday is 6:35 p.m., with exceptions for holidays. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The full 2023 schedule can be viewed here. Start times for road games will be announced at a later date. The complete promotions schedule will be released in the spring.

