Billings Mustangs release 2022 slate; open at Missoula

(Editor's note: Mustangs release)

BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs have announced their 2022 Pioneer League regular season schedule featuring 96 games split evenly between home and the road.

The Mustangs will open their second season as an MLB “Partner League” club on Wednesday, May 25th, on the road against the defending Pioneer League Champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Following the first three games in Missoula, the Mustangs open their home campaign at Dehler Park in Billings on Saturday, May 28th, against the Northern Colorado Owlz. That first homestand of the season will continue through the Memorial Day weekend, concluding with an afternoon game on Monday, May 30th, when all veterans, reservists, guardsmen, and active-duty military will be able to attend for just $1.00.

In addition to hosting Northern Colorado on Memorial Day, the Mustangs welcome the Idaho Falls Chukars to Dehler Park on Labor Day (September 6th) in 2022. The Mustangs will spend the Independence Day holiday on the road vs. the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs, CO.

The Mustangs schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months, including 3 home games in May, 15 in June, 11 in July, 13 in August and 6 in September. More than half (25) of the team's 48 home games at Dehler Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Mustangs fans will have an opportunity to see 6 of the other 9 Pioneer League teams at Dehler Park in ’22, including both of the League’s newest members, Northern Colorado and Flathead Valley. The Boise Hawks visit the Magic City for 12 games, while traditional Northern Division rivals Missoula and Great Falls play 9 times each at Dehler Park.

The Pioneer League expands to 10 teams in 2022 with the addition of the Northern Colorado Owlz (formerly Orem Owlz) and a new team in Flathead Valley, MT. The League is divided into two divisions, the Northern Division and Southern Division. The Northern Division includes the four Montana entries - Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Flathead Valley - and Idaho Falls (ID). The Boise Hawks, Ogden Raptors, Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes and Northern Colorado Owlz make up the Southern Division.

The full 2022 Mustangs schedule is attached to this release. All games are subject to change and may be impacted by federal, state or local restrictions. Starting times for all games will be announced at a later date. The complete promotions schedule will be released in the spring. Please visit billingsmustangs.com [billingsmustangs.com] and follow the Mustangs on social media for ticket information, news and more.

