Billings Mustangs play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Januska brings 'theater of the mind' to radio

BILLINGS — If you tune your radio dial to 105.5 FM in the Billings area this summer in the evenings, you'll likely hear the voice of Brandon Januska, as he calls all 96 games for the Bilings Mustangs.

But he's had quite a journey to getting into professional baseball, as he opted to join the United States Military, following in the footsteps of both of his grandfathers.

“One of my favorite things was always jumping out of planes. Just the thrill of it," Januska said. "Going through airborne school — I did basic training and then went right to airborne school a couple of weeks after that — and my very first jump I was the first man out the door.

“Just the adrenaline rush, I'm all for it. People ask if I was scared or anything, but honestly I was more excited than anything. And to be the first man out the door, I take pride in that. I'm thrilled with that experience."

After enlisting as a specialist and finishing as a sergeant in the 82nd airborne division, Januska thought it was time to put his college degrees to work.

He briefly considered a master’s program at Syracuse, but after consulting with some friends in the business he ultimately decided a job with the Mustangs was the right step.

“Most of them agreed that getting this taste of professional baseball, being the lead voice, getting those reps would be an invaluable experience that I couldn't pass up, because after finishing at Syracuse the goal would be to get into Minor League Baseball," Januska said.

“It's hard enough to get your foot in the door, so to have this opportunity and the chance to go in and call all of these games, I just couldn't pass it up."

Januska is clearly quite comfortable speaking in front of people and helping paint a picture for those who can’t watch. It all ties back to his time at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, where he majored in theater and was a vocal minor as part of the choir.

“I think it's a huge correlation between the two. Communication to begin with. Here I'm doing radio calls, so all you're relying on as an audience is my voice," Januska said. "The word that we used at the Illinois Media School, one of my instructors, is theater of the mind, is really what radio comes to. It still has that theater element. You're painting a picture with your words and trying to create that performance, essentially."

Januska has got his first taste of professional baseball and he’s running with the opportunity.