Billings Mustangs fall to Ogden in Game 1 of Pioneer League championship series

OGDEN, Utah — Logan Williams hit two home runs and the Ogden Raptors beat the Billings Mustangs 7-4 in Game 1 of their Pioneer League championship series Saturday night at Lindquist Field.

Williams hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first then added a solo shot in the eighth as the Raptors took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. The series will shift to Dehler Park in Billings for Game 2 on Monday. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Tuesday at Dehler.

Reese Alexiades hit a solo shot for the Raptors in the third inning and Cameron Phelts had an RBI single in the eighth to add an insurance run for Ogden.

For Billings, Gabe Wurtz hit a solo homer in the top half of the eighth as the Mustangs pulled with 5-4. John Michael Faile went 4 for 4 for the Mustangs while Blake Evans went 3 for 4.