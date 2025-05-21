Billings Mustangs double up Missoula Paddleheads 6-3 on opening night

BILLINGS — In an exciting season opener on Tuesday night, the Billings Mustangs kicked off their Pioneer League campaign with a solid 6-3 victory over the Missoula Paddleheads at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs took control early, scoring the first run in the second inning when Evan Blum delivered a sacrifice fly to plate Briley Knight, who moments earlier had stolen third base.

By the fourth inning, the Mustangs widened their lead as Blum’s single drove in two more runs showcasing offensive prowess with a 3-0 advantage. Tyler Shelnut added fireworks with a two-run homer in the fifth, pushing the Mustangs to 5-0.

Though the Paddleheads rallied in the sixth with a run from Nicholas Klemp’s single, the Mustangs responded quickly in the same inning with Patrick Mills’ double extending their lead to 6-1. Missoula managed to close the gap in the seventh, scoring two runs on Roberto Pena’s single, bringing the score to 6-3.

Despite a valiant effort from the Paddleheads' batters, the Mustangs’ pitching staff held firm, with Shane Spencer earning the win, and Devyn Lopez collecting a save. Overall, the Mustangs displayed a balanced offense and a strong pitching performance, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

